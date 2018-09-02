Hallmark's Ugly Sweater Ornament Stirs Controversy

4 years 10 months 1 day ago Thursday, October 31 2013 Oct 31, 2013 Thursday, October 31, 2013 1:47:00 PM CDT October 31, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Greeting card giant Hallmark says it shouldn't have changed the lyrics to "Deck the Halls" on a new holiday ornament that's stirring customer backlash online.

The company took heat Thursday after it began selling a miniaturized version of a tacky holiday sweater. The ornament alters the carol's lyrics by removing the word "gay" and emblazoning the sweater with: "Don we now our FUN apparel!"

Critics took to social media, accusing Hallmark of making a political statement.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based company says it was surprised by the reaction and now realizes it shouldn't have changed the wording. But a spokeswoman says Hallmark won't stop selling the ornament.

Hallmark had defended the ornament, saying the multiple meanings attached to the word "gay" meant the ornament would be "open to misinterpretation."

