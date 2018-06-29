Hallmark to hire at Missouri plant; close Connecticut plant

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Hallmark Cards said it plans to add about 400 employees in the next year at its distribution plant in Liberty, Missouri, while phasing out a plant in Enfield, Connecticut.

The company said Tuesday the moves will consolidate its warehouse and distribution operations.

The Kansas City Star reported about 570 employees in Enfield were told Tuesday their jobs will end during the next few months. The center, which has operated for 62 years, will close by the end of June 2016.

Dave Hall, president of Hallmark North America, said the Liberty plant was chosen to be the only distribution site because it's the larger of the two plants with a central location.

The Liberty warehouse is expected to employ between 1,100 and 1,200 full-time workers by this time next year.