Hallsville Beats California at the Buzzer
The Indian's Tyler Cuppy put up a layup at the buzzer for the win over California. Cuppy had a game high 29 points for Hallsville.
Top seeded Blair Oaks will play Hallsville on Thursday in Ashland.
