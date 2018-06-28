Hallsville car accident shuts down North Weaver Lane

HALLSVILLE - A car crash involving an SUV and pickup truck stalled traffic on North Weaver Lane Wednesday.

Boone County Fire Protection District Captain Wayne Cummins said the truck crossed over the center line of the road and side-swiped the SUV.

Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and one ambulance from Boone Hospital were at the scene. Troopers made sure cars on the southbound side slowed down.

Cummins said the female driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for an apparent arm injury. The male driver of the truck was not hurt in the accident.

KOMU 8 had a reporter on the scene.

Boone County Fire and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene on North Weaver Ln @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/2KHDe5Ib2D — Tyler Hastedt (@tyhastedt) August 12, 2015





The truck involved in the crash is being towed @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qVeX30TxEO — Tyler Hastedt (@tyhastedt) August 12, 2015





The front side of the SUV is completely destroyed @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uzLI1IcHQW — Tyler Hastedt (@tyhastedt) August 12, 2015



