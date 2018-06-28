Hallsville Clinic Closing Delayed

"People were really angry, because they love the clinic. They love Dr. Reust and they didn't want it to close," said Bonnie Durk of the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce. "It's such an asset to the community, and we have a large population of elderly people, that it's very important to the community."

The chamber led the community response by putting out notices and petitions, and encouraging people to speak up. However, MU still plans to close the clinic in October of 2007. Hallsville will use that time to consider other health care options.