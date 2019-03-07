Hallsville construction company under fire for unfinished work, missed payments

16 hours 1 minute 46 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 Wednesday, March 06, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST March 06, 2019 in News
By: Shelby Lofton, KOMU 8 Reporter

HALLSVILLE - The Better Business Bureau and customers of a Hallsville construction company are warning consumers to steer clear of Accurate Home Construction and Inspections.

The BBB issued an official warning to consumers on its website. The company earned an "F" rating from the BBB. Michelle Gleba, regional director of the Columbia BBB, said the company was graded based on how long it’s been in operation, what type of business it is and its customer service.

“We received several complaints about the company; most of them came in last year. Most of the complaints allege that the company did not finish work, they didn’t provide refunds and they offered poor customer service,” Gleba said.

The Teson family was one of the customers who filed with the BBB, the Missouri Attorney General’s office and Home Advisor.

“We found him on Home Advisor. He was recommended. He had five stars,” Larry Teson said.

The couple hired Loren “Red” Matheny, the owner of Accurate Home Construction and Inspections, in July 2018. They put down $1666.40 on July 29, 2018 for Matheny to add tile to two bathrooms, a hallway and laundry room and build two vanities and a dock. The total bill was invoiced at $4166.

Teson said Matheny promised to come work and repeatedly did not show up.

“He did finally come out to do some work. He tore up the bathroom floor and left the glue on the floor and put cardboard down to walk on it. He never did come back after that.”

Teson said Matheny worked a little more than two hours total, never answered phone calls and only replied to some emails. The Tesons fired Matheny in October and said the two parties agreed the company owed them a refund of $1251.17.

“He never did send the check,” Teson said.

Reached by KOMU 8 News, Matheny said, "I have been in this business 30 years. I take no respect for those who choose to defame others. I have a good reputation with all my customers. Please look into my Home Advisor account and see that in the last 2 years I have had a reputable customer service reviews."

But Home Advisor has removed the company from its website.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office does not have an update on the complaint the Teson’s filed. A representative said the office has not been able to successfully contact Accurate Home Construction and Inspections.

The BBB advises consumers to ask for references, multiple quotes and written contracts with a timeline included when choosing a contractor. 

