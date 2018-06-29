Hallsville Fires City Administrator

HALLSVILLE - City leaders in Hallsville voted 3-1 Monday to eliminate city administrator Joe Smith's position, citing budgetary reasons. The vote was made behind closed doors.

Although Hallsville mayor Cheri Reisch did not cast a vote in the decision, she and Smith have had a history.

Last December, Smith fired Reisch, who had held the position of city clerk. Last April, Reisch became mayor.

"We saw the city of Hallsville differently and from different perspectives so our views of city government and citizens were not in agreement most of the times," said Reisch.

Reisch says Smith's combined salary and benefits total approximately $60,000. She says that money will now go to help balance the city of Hallsville's budget.

Reisch said Smith left with his city cell phone and has not returned it yet. KOMU 8's calls to that number were not immediately returned.

In 2010, Smith was fired from position of city administrator the city of Bowling Green.