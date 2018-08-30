Hallsville hires new police chief

HALLSVILLE - The City of Hallsville named Andrew Van Hulten as its new chief of police on Tuesday.

According to a press release on the city's website, the Hallsville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to offer Van Hulten the position after meeting in a closed session Monday night.

Hallsville received six applications for chief of police and interviewed Van Hulten and Michael Painter, after a freedom of information request (FOI) sent from KOMU.

Chief Van Hulten served as Interim Chief after the position became vacant earlier this month due to Chief Robert Bias returning to his home in Centralia.

Chief Van Hulten had also served as a military police officer with the armed forces before graduating from the Law Enforcement Training Institute. He joined the Hallsville Police Department in December 2017.

Hallsville will have an open house at city hall for the community to meet Chief Van Hulten on Friday at 9:30 a.m. He will be sworn in shortly after at 10 a.m.