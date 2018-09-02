Hallsville Man Arrested after Weapon Disturbance

HALLSVILLE - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Sunday afternoon after a disturbance with a weapon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 11300 block of Hecht Road and learned two children were trying to catch a dog that had gotten off of a leash. As the children were trying to catch the dog, Brian Gravatt, 39, of Hallsville, shot a rifle towards them and the dog. The mother of the children confronted the man, and Gravatt pointed the rifle at her.

Officials arrested Gravatt after learning he had a previous felony conviction making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. The rifle was also discovered to be stolen.

Gravatt was arrested on six charges, including second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm unlawful for certain persons, third-degree assault and receiving stolen property.

No one was injured during the incident.