Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle

19 hours 27 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:10:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News
By: Jack Soble, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle at approximately 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The suspect, identified as Dustin Ritchie, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner, and DWI - physical injury to law enforcement or emergency personnel.

Ritchie swerved into the northbound lane of Route B, approximately three miles south of Hallsville, while driving south after running a stop sign. The 32-year-old deputy in a BCSD vehicle could not avoid the imminent crash, but he did enough to avoid a head-on collision.

The deputy involved in the crash received minor injuries, while Ritchie had sustained injuries during a previous incident, so deputies were unable to determine the extent of his injuries related to the crash.

Ritchie's Chevrolet hit the side of the BCSD vehicle, and both cars sustained moderate to heavy damage.

More News

Grid
List

Governor Parson to present State of the State Address
Governor Parson to present State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will give the 2020 Missouri State of the State Address on Wednesday at 3... More >>
7 minutes ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road
Columbia police respond to suspicious incident off Blue Ridge Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers investigated a suspicious incident Tuesday night on the city's north side. Officers responded to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:36:28 AM CST January 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request
Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to vote a popular restaurant's rezoning request at Tuesday's... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:40:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
BELLE — A small central Missouri town no longer has a police department. The Belle Board of Alderman voted... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:58:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital employees will not be paid as scheduled on Jan. 15, according to an internal email... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

New foster care program opens in Columbia
New foster care program opens in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri has a shortage of families in the foster care system, but one organization is making efforts to... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:14:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in Sports

Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
MOBERLY - A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prison. Twenty-three-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:31:35 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate
MU political expert offers insight ahead of Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Six candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination take the stage Tuesday night for the final debate before February's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri upheld a ruling Tuesday that part of the voter ID law, which... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
COLUMBIA - Damages to cars can hurt the bank for anyone, and this winter is hitting some badly. Potholes have... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County
IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:26:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Clean Missouri says proposed legislation would 'gut constitutional requirements'
Clean Missouri says proposed legislation would 'gut constitutional requirements'
JEFFERSON CITY - Representatives from Clean Missouri and the Missouri Senate met today to discuss a proposal to the state's... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:19:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
MU adjunct professor dies in Thailand during student trip
A University of Missouri adjunct professor died in Thailand while on a winter break study program. The university said 64-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:05:00 PM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
Foundation works with Sen. Blunt to donate $50 million to cancer research
WASHINGTON DC - Kimberly Wade, founder and president of Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation, has worked closely with Senator Roy... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
After year of unprecented flooding, recovery advisory working group begins meetings
JEFFERSON CITY - Following a year of unprecedented flooding, the recently established Missouri Flood Advisory Working Group will meet at... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:05:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle
BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:10:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News

Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
Missouri governor appoints 2 Democratic senators to new jobs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two Democratic state senators from Kansas City to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, January 14 2020 Jan 14, 2020 Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:41:00 AM CST January 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5am 44°
6am 45°
7am 45°
8am 46°