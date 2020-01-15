Hallsville man arrested for DWI after striking BCSD patrol vehicle

BOONE COUNTY - A 45-year-old Hallsville man crashed his 1997 Chevrolet pickup into a Boone County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle at approximately 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The suspect, identified as Dustin Ritchie, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner, and DWI - physical injury to law enforcement or emergency personnel.

Ritchie swerved into the northbound lane of Route B, approximately three miles south of Hallsville, while driving south after running a stop sign. The 32-year-old deputy in a BCSD vehicle could not avoid the imminent crash, but he did enough to avoid a head-on collision.

The deputy involved in the crash received minor injuries, while Ritchie had sustained injuries during a previous incident, so deputies were unable to determine the extent of his injuries related to the crash.

Ritchie's Chevrolet hit the side of the BCSD vehicle, and both cars sustained moderate to heavy damage.