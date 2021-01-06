HALLSVILLE -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 10100 block of Hague Road.
Officials confirmed a man in his 60s was trapped in the upper level of the home. No one else was found inside.
After administering CPR, crews took the victim to University Hospital.
The fire department said his condition is critical, but there are no updates at this time.
Investigators were on the scene looking for hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown.
