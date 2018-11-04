Hallsville Officials Meet About Wastewater Problems

HALLSVILLE - Hallsville officials met behind closed doors Monday to discuss state complaints with the city's wastewater treatment facilities. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has referred its complaints with the system to the attorney general's office. At issue is the city's land application system which cleans wastewater. The city's plant is supposed to discharge no water, but the DNR said it has monitored multiple discharges from the facility since July of 2009.

DNR spokeswoman Renee Bungart said that isn't the only reason the department referred the case. She said the city also exceeded permit-stipulated levels of ammonia and filed incomplete monthly and annual discharge reports. Bungart said any unauthorized discharge is in violation of the Missouri's Clean Water Law, and the ongoing nature of the problems led to DNR's referral of the case to the attorney general.

Hallsville Mayor Ben Austene declined to comment on the meeting, but emphasized that there are no problems with the water quality, and that there are no allegations of problems with the water quality at this time.



