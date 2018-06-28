Hallsville Police Department conduct DWI saturation on St. Patrick's Day Weekend

HALLSVILLE - Missouri is holding statewide sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturations this St. Patrick's Day weekend. Hallsville Chief of Police Tony Field says his department is participating in the effort to crack down on drunk driving.

Fields says Hallsville always holds a DWI saturation the weekend of St. Patrick's Day. Saturation differs from a checkpoint because officers do not just check drivers in one locaiton. Officers can pull over anyone anywhere as long as they have probable cause to believe a driver is intoxicated.

Saturation starts Friday night and continue through Sunday. The Fields urges drivers to drive safe.