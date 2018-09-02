Hallsville Power Outage Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

HALLSVILLE - Boone Electric Cooperative told customers on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon that the power is back on after a failure at the Hallsville substation left thousands without power for a few hours.

Shortly before noon, the company said more than 1,500 members would experience a short outage because the company needed to turn off the substation to fix the problem. KOMU 8 News later learned at least 2,200 customers experienced a power outage.

Around 1 p.m., Boone Electric said it did not get the quick fix it was hoping for and said the main substation was down.

Boone Electric said crews were working to get some of the members served by the Hallsville substation switched over to power from the new Harrisburg substation.

"We apologize, but this is not going to be a quick fix," the company wrote. "Please make arrangements for your family and elderly neighbors to be without power for several hours."

Around 1:30 p.m., Boone Electric said it was able to get the power back on for about 1,500 customers, but about 700 were still without power.

Around 2:30 p.m., the company said power was restored for all customers.

Todd Culley, the CEO of Boone County Electric Cooperative said a blown active transformer is very unusual.

"We have employees that have been with us for 30 years or more that don't ever recall that we've lost a transformer why it was in service," Culley said. "It's a very rare event."