Hallsville School District considers budget cuts

COLUMBIA – Hallsville School Superintendent, John Robertson, said the district is considering budget cuts.

The board was considering an operating levy that would increase district revenue, but the board did not vote to approve that in the last meeting Jan. 20.

The budget cuts could involve teacher layoffs, but further details will be released at the board meeting on Feb. 16. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Hallsville High School.