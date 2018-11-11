Hallsville schools feeling the strain of population growth

7 months 1 week 1 day ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 Tuesday, April 03, 2018 11:19:00 AM CDT April 03, 2018 in News
By: Monica Dunn, Ellie Cherryhomes, Sam Mosher and Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

HALLSVILLE – Hallsville, Missouri, is only about 15 miles outside of Columbia.  It’s small --  only one traffic light, about a square mile of land and a population of about 1,500 as of the last census.

But the town is growing. Mayor Mickey Nichols said the population is expected to be 2,000 in just two years. This quick growth has put a strain on the town’s schools.

As many mid-Missouri communities grow, the school districts are unable to keep up. These schools are experiencing overcrowding, and some districts cannot secure enough funding to expand them.

“The theory was always that if you started to grow you would have new houses and new businesses, and somehow magically the tax base would keep up with your needs,” said MU assistant education professor Chris Belcher. “But in really rapidly growing schools, they get behind.”

Hallsville schools are currently at 111 percent capacity, according to Hallsville School District director of communications Marci Minor. They need to build a new middle school but cannot take out enough bonds.

Tonya Schleeter is a Hallsville parent and school alumna who has seen the district’s growth firsthand. The average class size has almost tripled since she attended more than 20 years ago. She said the schools are using every scrap of space.

“There is one classroom that's actually got changed from a maintenance closet into a classroom this year,” she said.

A chief problem in the district is the primary school’s size. The cafeteria, gymnasium and an auditorium all share a space, leading parents to call it the “cafe-gym-torium.”

Schleeter said the lack of space has affected her son’s extracurricular activities.

“I think it makes it more difficult on the coaches and the things for scheduling,” she said. “He was in third grade, and he was having practices at 8 p.m. on a Wednesday night because that's the time when the gym was available.” 

Events held at the gym are typically packed too, Schleeter said.

“You better get there an hour, hour-and-a-half prior to the event to be able to get a seat in the current auditorium,” she said.

Nichols said the school district needs more space in order to provide a quality education.

“You have to have a good school system, or people are not going to want to come to the area,” he said.

The district is proposing a $7 million bond to address the overcrowding of Hallsville’s intermediate elementary school and to construct a gymnasium, Minor said.

The bond issue would address the lack of classroom space by adding eight second-grade classrooms to Hallsville Primary School. The funding would allow the district to move its second-grade students from the intermediate school to the primary school.

The new gym would be designed to serve as a space for physical education classes and community events and work as a storm shelter.

The district’s bond issue also includes a 1.42 acres real estate purchase and possible additions to the kindergarten and first-grade hallways.

The bond must get a supermajority of 57.14 percent to pass, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“The community gets to decide what they want, and taxpayers’ money is used to produce that for many schools around the area,” Belcher said.

Minor said the bond issue will improve Hallsville residents’ quality of life.

“Our community needs to understand we’re growing,” Minor said. “But people are moving here because they want to go to school here.”

The no-tax-increase bond will be voted on Tuesday.

More News

Grid
List

Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 29°
5am 30°
6am 30°
7am 30°