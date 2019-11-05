Hallsville set to vote on selling their sewer system

HALLSVILLE — Voters will be asked if the City of Hallsville should sell their sewer system in November's Special Election day Tuesday.

Tuesday's ballot question is the result of population increases and misguided assumptions about the city's population moving forward.

Hallsville's population has grown quickly within the past 20 years. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the city's population as 2,904 in 2000. Currently, the U.S. Census Bureau reports the city's population as 4,243. However, the city's sewage system hasn't grown at the same rate.

Kenyetta Ridgway-Sample, Hallsville's city administrator, said the city can't afford to increase the sewage system's capacity because the city's sewer system has more than $1.3 million dollars in debt scheduled to be paid off in 2033.

She said the city's budget is only around $1.9 million dollars.

Marcus Hough, who has five children, said he moved to Hallsville in May and is concerned his sewer rates are going to increase

"With this many children, with how many times we have to flush the toilet, take a shower or get ready for school, it's concerning with the amount of water we use," he said.

Hallsville's current sewer rate is $19.35 for the first 1,000 gallons and .50 cents for each 100 gallons after the 1,000 gallon threshold.

Jim Yelton, who's lived in Hallsville for around 10 years, said he's voting for the city to sell its sewer system.

"There are other things, that I think just me personally, I'd like to see them worry about other than how are we going to pay to upgrade the sewer system," he said.

Yelton also believes a private company has more expertise in sewer systems than the city of Hallsville.

