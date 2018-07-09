Hallsville Sidewalks Cause Safety Concerns

HALLSVILLE - Some Hallsville residents are growing more concerned the longer the city waits to fix the unfinished sidewalks. City Administrator Tony Fields confirms that the sidewalks are still not finished.

Neighbors believe the temporary ravine running along the side of the sidewalks pose a safety hazard.

"Once again this project isn't completely finished," Fields said."But at some point it will be and those gaps will be taken care of."



The project, initially designed to make it safer for children walking to and from school, was started this summer and won't be completed until mid-October. Fields says the rain has caused a delay in the project.



Residents who were voicing discontent with the new sidewalks wanted to remain anonymous, but they all live on North Street, just one of the locations the sidewalks are being built. However, other residents did not see this as an issue, but a step toward improving the city.



Hallsville resident Joe Crites says he likes to know that his grandchildren are safe when they visit.



"My grandkids are here all the time and they could ride their bikes on this heavily run street with traffic," Crites said. "They can ride safely on the sidewalks." Crites says he used to work in home construction. He agrees that a big project like this one will take some time before it can be diligently completed.



Fields says the $300 million project is completely funded by federal grant money.

