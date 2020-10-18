Hallsville to host Marshall on Friday Night

HALLSVILLE- The Hallsville football found an opponent to fill the opening they had in Friday's schedule. Hallsville will host Marshall at 7 pm on Friday night. The Indians needed a new opponent after Southern Boone was forced to cancel earlier in the week.

The scheduling change finished a week of "musical chairs" among several Mid-Missouri high school football teams. Marshall was originally scheduled to play Moberly but the Owls cancelled on the Spartans after Marshall schools went all virtual. The Marshall school board voted to allow activities to continue while classes go virtual at a meeting on Thursday night, allowing the Owls to make the game with Hallsville.

In the meantime, Moberly had already rescheduled with Battle High School from Columbia to host Battle on Friday night when Marshall initially dropped out earlier in the week. Battle was in need of a game after Smith-Cotton cancelled its matchup with BHS due to COVID concerns.