Hamilton, Angels Beat Royals 7-0 for 7th Straight

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Josh Hamilton and Hank Conger homered to back Billy Buckner's first major league win since 2009, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.

The resurgent Angels have outscored opponents 54-18 during their longest winning streak of the season.

Conger's opposite-field shot leading off the sixth inning was the first hit off Jeremy Guthrie, who dropped his third consecutive outing after going a Royals-record 18 starts in a row without a loss.

Hamilton homered with two outs in the seventh, his 900th career hit. He has five RBIs in his past five games after driving in only four runs during his previous 32 games.