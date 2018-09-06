Hamilton Woman Reported Missing

HAMILTON - Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a missing person's report for Lauren G. Crawford, 23.

Crawford is a white 23-year-old female. She is 130 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. The state highway patrol's release says she is possibly wearing pink shorts and red Brooks tennis shoes.

Crawford left her residence around 11 a.m. on June 15 to walk her dog. The dog was found around 5:41 P.M., but Crawford is still missing. One or both of her feet could possibly be injured. She could possibly be injured to one or both of her feet, causing a noticeable limp.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol's release, Brian James Adkison, a 23-year-old white male, is a possible suspect. The report says Adkison has brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion and a scar on his thigh. Crawford has an active order of protection against Adkison.

If anyone has seen Crawford, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 816-586-2681.