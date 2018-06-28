Hamstring Injury Could Sideline Maclin for Week Four

PHILADELPHIA - Jeremy Maclin exited the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Initial reports suggested he could be in danger of missing the team's week 4 game against the 49ers. On Monday, Eagles head coach Andy Reid said that Maclin is day-to-day after initially thinking the injury was more serious.

Before leaving the game, Maclin was the team's leading receiver with five receptions for 69 yards. In week two, Maclin went for 171 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons.