Hanaway resumes campaign after Tom Schweich's suicide

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway resumed her campaign after taking a month-long break because of the suicide of Republican rival Tom Schweich.

Hanaway was meeting with supporters Friday in Springfield and plans to speak at several Republican events in southwest Missouri this weekend.

Hanaway said she has directed her campaign consultants and staff not to get involved in any independent committees seeking to influence the governor's race. That comes after Hanaway's consulting firm, Axiom Strategies, was linked to a negative radio ad that ran against Schweich just days before his Feb. 26 suicide.

Hanaway said she was unaware of the ad in advance and didn't approve of it.

At Schweich's funeral, former U.S. Sen. John Danforth suggested Schweich had been driven to suicide partly by political bullying.