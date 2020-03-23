Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped off walls at Kansas City airport

Photo courtesy of the Kansas City International Airport Facebook

KANSAS CITY - According to a Kansas City International Airport Facebook post, someone has ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off the airport's bathroom walls.

Sunday evening KCI posted to its Facebook page that someone has gone around ripping hand sanitizer dispensers off the walls in restrooms.

The post states that the airport will not able to purchase any more for months, reminding people they can only offer hand sanitizer in dispenser bags, and bottled sanitizer is not available.

The post apologized for the situation stating there is still "plenty of soap and paper towel dispensers intact, and there are still hand sanitizer dispensers in most rest rooms."