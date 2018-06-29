Hand tools cause fire at Gates Rubber Company

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at the Gates Rubber Company around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The fire at 3015 Lemone Industrial Blvd. was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system before responders arrived.

Assistant Fire Marshal Joel Pauley said in a news release that friction from hand tools caused the brief fire.

Damages are estimated at $2,000. There were no injuries reported.