H&R Block Busy with New Tax Filings

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Thursday, March 30 2006 Mar 30, 2006 Thursday, March 30, 2006 6:30:40 PM CST March 30, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
In its latest update on the 2006 tax season, the Kansas City-based company reports a 58% increase in software sales and clients filing taxes online compared with the same period a year ago. The number of clients coming into H&R Block's retail tax offices rose just over 1%. The company reported $244 million in fees from the retail offices during the period, an increase of nearly 8% over the year-ago period. Average fees per client rose 6.7% to about $161.

