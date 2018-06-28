H&R Block Refund

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ordered lawyers on Friday to start telling customers about the proposed settlement. Bloom will make a final decision on the settlement next June. Consumers say they took out loans from Kansas City-based H&R Block that they would repay with their tax refunds. But, they say Block didn't tell them about high interest rates on the loans. Several states say the loans broke their consumer protection laws. Block denies wrongdoing, but agreed this week to offer the payments. The company estimates the settlement could cover up to 8 million customers who took out refund anticipation loans as early as 1989.