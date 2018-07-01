Handcuffed Suspect Steals Police Car in SE Mo.

MALDEN (AP) - Police in southeast Missouri have recovered a patrol car, but the man suspected of stealing it while handcuffed remained at large.

KFVS-TV reports it happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Stoddard County town of Malden.

Malden police were helping sheriff's officers looking for a suspect in a stolen-weapons case. The 39-year-old man was taken into custody at a home where police said stolen firearms were also found.

Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock says the suspect was placed in the back of the patrol car with his hands in locked cuffs behind his back. He was left alone momentarily but quickly freed himself, got behind the wheel and took off.

The stolen cruiser was recovered Wednesday afternoon while officers using dogs and helicopters search for the suspect.