H&M Coming to Columbia Fall of 2014

COLUMBIA - H&M clothing store announced Thursday it is coming to the Columbia Mall in the fall of 2014.

The store will be 20,000 square feet. The store will carry clothes for men and women as well as kids of all ages.

It plans to incorporate "store within store" sections for accessories, lingerie, sports apparel, maternity and its plus-size line.

H&M said it plans to expand greatly throughout the U.S. in 2014.