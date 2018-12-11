H&M security worker accused of kidnapping, rape

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a Missouri man used his security job at a clothing retailer to rape at least one woman and are urging other potential victims to come forward.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one rape charge and two kidnapping counts were filed Thursday against 36-year-old Shaun Ivy, of St. Charles. Bond is set at $300,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

St. Charles Police Lt. Todd Wilson says Ivy would watch shoppers on surveillance cameras and confront suspected shoplifters while working as a loss prevention officer for H&M. He's accused of taking at least two women to his home and raping one of them.

H&M said in a statement that it's cooperating with police. The chain has locations in the St. Louis area.