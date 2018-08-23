Handmade explosive found in car in Cass County

By: The Associated Press

DREXEL (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri have arrested a man who they say had a loaded weapon and a homemade explosive device in his car, which was parked outside a bank.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies were called to the bank in Drexel early Saturday by bank employees who reported a suspicious person in a car parked behind the bank. Deputies found a loaded handgun and handmade explosive device in the vehicle.

The area around the bank was evacuated and the Lee's Summit Bomb Squad responded and disarmed the device.

KCTV reports the sheriff's department says the suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants of vehicle theft.