H&R Block Trims 2Q Loss, But Revenue Slips

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - H&R Block Inc. posted a smaller loss in its fiscal second quarter than a year ago, when the tax preparer booked a bigger loss from operations that have since been discontinued.

The Kansas City, Mo., company typically reports a loss in the August-October period because it takes in most of its revenue during the U.S. tax season.

H&R Block reported a loss of $104.9 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three months ended Oct. 31. That compares with a loss of $105.2 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Block's adjusted loss amounted to 38 cents per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated a loss of 37 cents per share.

Revenue slipped to $134.3 million, from $137.3 million.

Analysts had forecast $137.9 million in revenue.