Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair

COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event.

More than 30 Columbia residents gathered for the Fix-It Fair at the Daniel Boone Regional Library to help get their damaged appliances, small electronics and toys repaired.



Michele Hale, a Columbia resident, brought a sentimental item that she wanted to work properly.

"I brought two lamps. One of them is fairly new. The other is a lamp my father brought overseas when he was in Vietnam. It was trickier because I couldn't figure out how to change the bulb. And so we've had to take it completely apart," Hale said.

She was pleased with the help she received.

"In the process, we found some parts that needed to be replaced, so that was a good thing," Hale said.

The Fix It Fair is sponsored by the City of Columbia and Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District. The event encourages people to learn to fix items to reduce waste and save money.

Martin Wills, a volunteer, believes programs like this can help the environment.

"Anything that we can keep out the landfill has got to be good. You know, we live in a throwaway society. Anything we can do to prevent that, I think, is a really good thing," Wills said.

More than 30 people can with items to be fixed. The fair is held each year.