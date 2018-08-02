Hank Foley to be new president at the New York Institute of Technology

COLUMBIA - Former MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley has accepted the position of president at the New York Institute of Technology.

His last day at MU will be May 3 and he'll begin his new job June 1.

Foley was appointed interim chancellor in November 2015 following the resignation of R. Bowen Loftin. He was originally hired at MU as executive vice president for academic affairs, research and economic development in 2013. In 2014, he was asked to serve as senior vice chancellor for research and graduate studies at MU in addition to his duties as vice president.

In a letter to students and staff, Foley said, "My experience here has been the most professioanlly enriching that I ever had."

During his tenure as MU Interim Chancellor, Foley made numerous hires, including athletic director Jim Sterk. Foley has worked to increase the number of admissions recruiters, be more transparent as an administration and encouraging researchers to apply for more grants.

This fiscal year, grant applications are up 8 percent and the monetary value of grant applications are up 37.5 percent.

Additionally, during his time as interim chancellor, the university has raised more than $195 million.

MU System President Mun Choi said in a statement that Foley is "an outstanding academic leader who will bring his impressive set of experiences to achieve a bold vision."

Choi continued to say that he will be meeting with members of the MU community to develop a transition plan in anticipation of selecting the next permanent chancellor in May, 2017.