Hannah Cole Elementary - Ms. Reams' Kindergarten Class
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
Hannah Cole Elementary - Ms. Reams' Kindergarten Class
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A fair full of tradition and fun for the Jefferson City area abandoned its theme with less than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. He will attend a fundraising... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a residential fire in northeast Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Starbucks announced Monday that it would eliminate plastic straws from use in all stores by 2020. While this... More >>
in
CNN - The last remaining member of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach have been pulled out of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in the August primary election and both the... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - A 14-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in Lake Ozark Tuesday morning. He was taken to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Officials of a mid-Missouri county fair decided to drop this year's theme over concerns that it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission unanimously approved the usage of NARCAN in its county jail Tuesday. NARCAN is a... More >>
in
RICHLAND - Deputies and police officers found an "improvised explosive device" while searching a residence in Richland for narcotics Monday,... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died two days after he wandered away from home and... More >>
in
MOKANE - The Mokane Board of Aldermen appointed a new mayor and two new aldermen Monday night after months of... More >>
in
OSCELOA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have drowned over the weekend in Missouri. The Missouri... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
in
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
in