Hannah Cole Primary - Cox - Kindergarten

4 days 15 hours 16 minutes ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 Friday, January 04, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST January 04, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Bar near capitol building changes price to meet lobbyist limit
JEFFERSON CITY - Smith and Cross Jamaican rum, lime juice and simple syrup: just three basic ingredients for a cocktail... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 6:36:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Columbia residents call for citywide audit
COLUMBIA - A request for a citywide performance audit of Columbia has reached the state auditor, and Columbia residents are... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:59:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks are facing unusual pressure surrounding their responsibility to point out false or misleading statements... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:41:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Medical examiner rules death of Ferguson protester's son a suicide
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a Ferguson protester's son died by suicide, despite his mother's... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:37:02 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Lawmakers talk priorities, what 2019 session will be like without Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY - A legislative session without noise about former Gov. Eric Greitens and focused on typical functions will be... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:10:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cancels visit to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has canceled a scheduled appearance... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 4:55:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Funds for local housing agency under threat due to government shutdown
COLUMBIA - The federal government shutdown is affecting the funding of various agencies all over the country. The United States... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 4:34:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Supreme Court won't preside over challenge to state egg laws
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to preside over a legal dispute involving 15... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY - When lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday, parking could present a challenge. The 100th General... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Judge approves $500,000 more for family of fatal St. Louis shooting victim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved an additional $500,000 payment for the daughter of a black man... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed over pepper spray injury during police training
COLUMBIA - The mother of a Boone County man filed a lawsuit Monday, accusing pepper spray manufacturer Sabre Industries, also... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:20:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Large structure fire breaks out near Boone-Callaway county line
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Firefighters responded to a call around 8:30 AM Tuesday about a structure fire near Old Highway 40 close... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
WASHINGTON (AP) — With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:44:59 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue down 2.9 percent through first half of year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri tax revenues were down 2.9 percent through the first half of the fiscal year,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:41:06 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter
COLUMBIA - The manufacturer of the Bird motorized scooters that were distributed throughout Columbia in August notified city officials on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:34:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Pastor: 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle was a "sweet young lady"
COLUMBIA - The pastor planning the funeral for 4-year-old girl who died after being struck Friday by a Columbia police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:00:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Four defendants in Moberly double homicide case waive arraignments
RANDOLPH COUNTY – All four defendants in the double homicide in Moberly appeared in court Monday and waived their arraignments.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:36:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Government shutdown halts USDA housing loans and grants
COLUMBIA- The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development is a government agency that provides federal housing loans and grants... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:29:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in Continuous News
