Hannah Cole Primary - Ms. Watson - 2nd Grade

2 years 2 months 2 days ago Sunday, January 21 2018 Jan 21, 2018 Sunday, January 21, 2018 9:42:00 AM CST January 21, 2018 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Sky Zone - the ultimate play experience for all ages

More News

Grid
List

Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
COLUMBIA - Las autoridades de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone han emitido una nueva orden por... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:52:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has senior citizens stuck at home, but local organizations are stepping up to ensure they... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order. The order goes into... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse. In a court order,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. "While such information is... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:56:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday. The... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. The health... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 4:29:58 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:55:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
6am 39°
7am 41°
8am 44°
9am 46°