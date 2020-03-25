Hannah Cole Primary - Ms. Watson - 2nd Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Sky Zone - the ultimate play experience for all ages
COLUMBIA - Las autoridades de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone han emitido una nueva orden por... More >>
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has senior citizens stuck at home, but local organizations are stepping up to ensure they... More >>
COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order. The order goes into... More >>
COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse. In a court order,... More >>
FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. "While such information is... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.... More >>
COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a... More >>
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday. The... More >>
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. The health... More >>
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
