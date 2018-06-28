Hannah Has High Hopes for MU Hoops

The junior has had a huge impact on the Tigers' offense, including a career-high 21 points and 7 three's in MU's biggest win of the season against Arkansas.

"I think we didn't have too many playmakers last year," explained guard Jason Horton. "We had a lot of guys who could make shots and stuff like that, but we didn't have too many playmakers. He just adds another playmaker, which him and Keon [Lawrence] and J.T. [Tiller] bring to our team."

On defense, Hannah is second in the nation with 37 steals.

"He sets the tone," said Missouri head coach Mike Anderson. "I think defensively, whether it be in the full court or the half court, he deflects balls, he comes up with passes. I mean, he's always around the basketball."

Hannah also is emerging as a leader for the Tigers.

"I think everybody should try to be a leader in some type of way," said Hannah. "And I think I lead with my teammates just getting everybody together and just making everybody want to come out and play hard."

Hannah has led unbeaten Mizzou to its best start in five years by ripping off nine straight wins at home.

MU plays Purdue at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tigers' first road game of the season.