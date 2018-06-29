Hannibal Finds Home Sewers Tied to Storm Drains

HANNIBAL (AP) - The city of Hannibal says it has found a dozen homes with sewer systems connected to municipal storm drains.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources alerted Hannibal after receiving a complaint in early February. City engineer Matt Munzlinger says the once-commonplace practice is a violation of city rules and poses the threat of public bacterial exposure.

The city is offering a five-year rebate program to help residents with the cost of repairs. Property owners will have 90 days to reconnect their sewer mains to the city's sanitary