Hannibal Hotel To Reopen Soon

2007

HANNIBAL (AP) - A well-known hotel in the popular northeast Missouri tourist town of Hannibal is expected to reopen as early as next spring. Al Patel bought the Hannibal Inn and Conference Center earlier this month at an auction. The inn's previous owners had financial troubles and closed it in May. Patel says he is shooting for a reopening in March or April. In the meantime, Patel says he plans a significant remodeling. The inn was for many years the host of Missouri Democrat Days, a winter event that typically draws big-name Democrats, including presidential contenders.