Hannibal-LaGrange Hands William Woods a Loss In Overtime

Hannibal, MO -- William Woods University's basketball team fell 74-73 to Hannibal-LaGrange in overtime today.

Hannibal-LaGrange got a quick lead at the beginning, but as the first half progressed, the Owls took the lead. By the end of the first half, the Trojans had taken back their lead, going into the half 27-35.

Ashlee Taylor and Katie Scherder both scored 12 points in the game and Miranda Loesch scored 12.

William Woods falls to 16-7 on the year and 6-2 in conference play.

Their next game will be at home against Park University.