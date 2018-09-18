Hannibal man accused in death of woman
HANNIBAL (AP) - A Hannibal man is charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of a woman inside her apartment.
Charges against 49-year-old Travis Lane were filed Wednesday. He is jailed and does not have a listed attorney.
Lane is accused in the death of 28-year-old Jennie Jo Blankenship. Her body was found Aug. 16 in a bathtub of her apartment in Hannibal. An autopsy determined she had sustained blunt force trauma.
Court documents say Blankenship had been struck in the head and torso.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is ordering the declassification of various documents and text messages that both the House Intelligence... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri" initiative endorsed Amendment 1 after a judge ordered removal to take it off... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal... More >>
in
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a man during an incident in August is back at work. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two groups protested outside the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday morning with hopes of ending the 127... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the new city budget Monday night. This was the final hearing for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cities and counties skipped out on an extra $698,000 in fees... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a Jefferson City man. Around 6:01... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the MU Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself at Ellis library. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - An I-70 motorcycle crash left one man dead Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council.... More >>
in