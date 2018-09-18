Hannibal man accused in death of woman

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL (AP) - A Hannibal man is charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of a woman inside her apartment.

Charges against 49-year-old Travis Lane were filed Wednesday. He is jailed and does not have a listed attorney.

Lane is accused in the death of 28-year-old Jennie Jo Blankenship. Her body was found Aug. 16 in a bathtub of her apartment in Hannibal. An autopsy determined she had sustained blunt force trauma.

Court documents say Blankenship had been struck in the head and torso.