Hannibal Man Allegedly Breaks Into BC Home

BOONE COUNTY - Around 2 a.m. Friday, the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man they believe broke into a home in the Eagle Knolls Subdivision.

Deputies arrived at the scene as the driver was pulling away from the subdivision. Officers identified the man as 36 year-old Ronald Lee Allen Jr. of Hanibal, Mo. After searching the man's car, the sheriff's department found the wallet of an individual who lives on Belfry Ct.

Officers contacted the resident afterward and believe Allen stole the wallet from the person's home while he was sleeping.