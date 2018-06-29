Hannibal Man Wants Mammoth Homer Recognized

HANNIBAL, Mo. - A Hannibal man is seeking some recognition for a home run hit in the northeast Missouri town, potentially one of the longest in professional baseball history.

Roy Sievers went on to have a stellar 17-year major league career. But in 1947 he was a minor leaguer playing in the St. Louis Browns farm system in Hannibal.

One day he hit a home run over the left field fence at Hannibal's Clemens Field that just kept going, crossing a street, rising over a bluff and landing on street on that bluff.

No one knows exactly how far the blast went but it was well over 500 feet.

Hannibal resident Jay Draudt told the Hannibal Courier-Post he would like to see some sort of marker to honor the home run.