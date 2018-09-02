Hannibal Native's Short Film Earns Accolades

HANNIBAL (AP) - A northeast Missouri native's short film, a very personal account of childhood abuse, is drawing rave reviews.

Gretl Claggett now lives in New York but grew up in Hannibal, a Mississippi River town best known as the hometown of Mark Twain. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that her film, "Happy Hour," was the winner for excellence in cinematography at the International Film Festival of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles last month.

The 14-minute film, narrated by actress Julianne Moore, is based on Claggett's poem about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child from a family friend.