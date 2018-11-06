Hannibal Riverfront Eroding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL - One of the best-known riverfronts along the Mighty Mississippi is washing away. The writer Mark Twain grew up in Hannibal and many of his best-loved works, from "Life on the Mississippi" to "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," dealt with the river. But orange fencing and other barriers now keep the public away from sinkholes and broken concrete along the river's edge. Parks and Recreation director Chris Atkinson said repair costs could reach $250,000, although he favors a redevelopment plan, including terracing, to make the riverfront more attractive.