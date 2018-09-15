Hannibal Robberies

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL (AP) - Police are urging business owners to protect themselves against burglaries after a string of thefts in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal. The Hannibal Courier-Post reports today that businesses in three shopping centers have been robbed in the last month. Police are going door-to-door in the riverside tourist town, telling business owners not to leave cash in their stores overnight. Hannibal draws tourists from around the country to celebrate its most famous former resident, the writer Mark Twain.