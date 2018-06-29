Hannibal to Poison Pigeons to Reduce Population

HANNIBAL - Hannibal will use poison to reduce the number of pigeons that are roosting in the city.

The Hannibal City Council voted last night to spend $3,560 for the first eight weeks of service from Reliable Pest Control, with an addition $720 for 28 days of maintenance.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports the company will start by putting feeding stations on eight buildings to attract the birds. In the fifth week, the company will put out Avatrol, a fast-acting poison. The company says the birds will be literally falling out of the sky, so city employees will be asked to collect the dead birds.

Councilman Mike Dobson says the pigeon populations needs to be reduced because the birds' waste can carry potntial fatal illnesses such as E. coli.