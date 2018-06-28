Hannibal to Upgrade Becky Thatcher Home

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL - The home of Tom Sawyer's sweetheart is about to get an upgrade. Plans call for spending up to $1.4 million to improve the Becky Thatcher House in Hannibal's historic district. The house sits across Hill Street from the boyhood home of Mark Twain, who based "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and other works on the characters he knew growing up in the northeast Missouri town. Governor Blunt yesterday announced $250,000 in tax credits to the Mark Twain Home Foundation will help fund the project. Mark Twain Museum officials say the improvements to the Becky Thatcher home are among several planned in the historic area.