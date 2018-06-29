Hannibal Voters Approve Smoking Ban

HANNIBAL - Another Missouri town is about to go smoke-free.

Voters in Hannibal on Tuesday approved an indoor smoking ban that had been the subject of heated debate among city council members over the past several months. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that the measure passed with 56 percent approval.

The law bans smoking in all indoor public places and in city-owned vehicles.

More than two dozen Missouri communities have enacted smoking bans in recent years, including St. Louis city and county and Kansas City.